FACT CHECK: Did George Santos Tweet That Martin Luther King Jr. Encouraged Him To Run For Congress?

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a tweet from Republican Rep. George Santos claiming civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. encouraged him to run for Congress.

Verdict: False

This image is digitally fabricated. It originates from a self-described parody account on Twitter.

Fact Check:

Santos, who admitted to fabricating parts of his life story and resume, reportedly had a long relationship with an associate connected to former President Donald Trump that also had ties to a sanctioned Russian oligarch, according to The Daily Beast. The embattled lawmaker has dismissed calls to step down, Fox News reported.

Now, a Facebook post claims Santos tweeted saying that King encouraged him to run for Congress. The tweet was allegedly posted Jan. 11, days after Santos had officially been sworn in as a member of congress.

“When Martin Luther King encouraged me to run for Congress I didn’t think much of it,” the image’s text reads. “But over time I’ve realized he was right. And now that I’ve been elected, I refuse to spit on his grave and resign.” (RELATED: Was Martin Luther King Jr. Pictured With Samuel L. Jackson In 1966?)

This image is fabricated, however. The alleged tweet cannot be found on Santos’ verified Twitter account. Instead, it originates from the satirical Twitter account @FaithRubPol. The bottom of the image reads “Parody by Back Rub,” and the account’s bio states “Most of our screenshots are parodies.”



It’s impossible that Santos ever had any type of interaction with King Jr. The civil rights icon was assassinated in 1968, according to Britannca. On the other hand, Santos was born in 1988, according to Legistorm, an online resource for information regarding members of Congress.

