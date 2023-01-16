FACT CHECK: Is This An Actual Image Of Joe Biden’s Face?

An image shared on Facebook claims to show President Joe Biden’s face in disgust during a press conference.



Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered. Biden’s face has been distorted from the original video, which does not display any such features depicted in the photo.

Fact Check:

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to review the handling of classified documents from when President Joe Biden was vice president and a private citizen, according to USA Today. The White House has claimed that they have no known visitor logs for the president’s Delaware home, NBC News reported.

The Facebook image shows Biden with a more pointed nose and crunched facial features. The image was also shared on Twitter, with one video iteration receiving over 3.9 million views.

Can someone help me here? What on earth is this?? He looks like the demon inside his body is trying to get out. #JoeBiden #JulyThe6th pic.twitter.com/FD0Szdg2Fb — Now The End Begins (@NowTheEndBegins) January 9, 2023

“Can someone help me here? What on earth is this?? He looks like the demon inside his body is trying to get out,” reads the tweet.

The image, however, has been altered. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found the original video. The original video, posted Jan. 6 by Fox News, shows Biden without a scrunched-up face and other distorted facial images.

In the video, Biden refers to the January 6 Capitol attack as “July the 6th,” according to Fox News. Biden has a history of verbal gaffes and flubs and has referred to himself as a “gaffe machine,” according to The Washington Post Fact Checker. (RELATED: Does This Image Show Joe Biden With His Hand On Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Backside?)

This is not the first time Check Your Fact has debunked altered images of Biden. Recently, Check Your Fact debunked an image claiming to show Biden touching Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s backside.