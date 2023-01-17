FACT CHECK: No, Lisa Marie Presley Did Not Post About Her Fear Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Before Her Death
An image shared on Twitter purports Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Elvis Presley, expressed concern over the COVID-19 vaccine before her death.
Allegedly got the jabs, according to this: pic.twitter.com/wq0hnmK1jb
— Timuçin Leflef (@TimucinLeflef) January 13, 2023
Verdict: False
The post was made by a person with a similar name. Presley did not post these statements.
Fact Check:
Presley died Thursday after falling into an apparent cardiac arrest, CNN News reported. Her surviving mother, Priscilla Presley, shared the news and asked for “privacy” and shared no further details on her daughter’s death, BBC News reported.
A Twitter user claims that Presley posted about her fear of taking the COVID-19 vaccine and her reasons for deciding to do so. The alleged post seems to have been posted in March of last year.
“The idea of having a regular life like we used to, going out with family and friends and having quality time with them, motivated me to get vaccinated because I’m not only protecting myself, I’m also protecting others,” the alleged post reads. “I can’t lie, I was nervous initially, but I made my decision and I have no regrets!”
This claim is inaccurate. These statements were made by a blogger named Lisa Marie, but there is no connection to Presley. This statement appears nowhere on her verified social media accounts, nor are there any credible news report suggesting she made such comments.
Her mother has not posted on her social media accounts since announcing Presley was taken to the hospital. None of the accounts make any suggesting the COVID vaccine was unsafe or contributed to her death. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show A Former UK Health Minister With His Book ‘How To Get Away With Muder?’)
