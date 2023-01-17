FACT CHECK: No, Lisa Marie Presley Did Not Post About Her Fear Of The COVID-19 Vaccine Before Her Death

The post was made by a person with a similar name. Presley did not post these statements.

Presley died Thursday after falling into an apparent cardiac arrest, CNN News reported. Her surviving mother, Priscilla Presley, shared the news and asked for “privacy” and shared no further details on her daughter’s death, BBC News reported.

A Twitter user claims that Presley posted about her fear of taking the COVID-19 vaccine and her reasons for deciding to do so. The alleged post seems to have been posted in March of last year.

“The idea of having a regular life like we used to, going out with family and friends and having quality time with them, motivated me to get vaccinated because I’m not only protecting myself, I’m also protecting others,” the alleged post reads. “I can’t lie, I was nervous initially, but I made my decision and I have no regrets!”