FACT CHECK: Did The Marines Rescue General Berger From A CIA ‘Safehouse’?

A post shared on Facebook purports U.S. Marines allegedly rescued their commandant, Gen. David H. Berger, from a Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) “safehouse.”



Verdict: False

The claim stems from a satirical website. There is no evidence supporting the purported claim.

Fact Check:

Berger is considered to be a top candidate to replace Army Gen. Mark Milley as the Pentagon’s top officer when his tenure ends in September 2023, according to The Wall Street Journal. The commandant also suggested in an op-ed that parents should consider having conversations with their children about the value of military service, MarineCorpsTimes reported.

The Facebook post purports U.S. Marines allegedly rescued Berger from a CIA “safehouse.” The post further claims that the Marines stormed the “safehouse” near Cedarville, California, following a tip from an ex-CIA operative.

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports suggesting U.S. Marines allegedly rescued Berger from a CIA “safehouse.” Likewise, neither the Marines nor the CIA have mentioned the claim on their respective websites or verified social media accounts. In addition, Berger has not publicly commented on the purported claim.

A keyword search reveals the claim stems from a Jan. 16 article published on the website “Real Raw News.” A disclaimer included on the site’s “About Us” page indicates it contains “humor, parody, and satire.”

The article is a follow-up to an earlier article posted on the site purporting Berger was “missing in action” after he allegedly disappeared from Camp Pendleton on Jan. 6. (RELATED: Did David Berger Step Down As Marine Corps General Following A Conversation With Donald Trump?)

Check Your Fact has contacted the U.S. Marine Corps and CIA for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time a satirical claim has circulated online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a social media post purporting White House Director of the National Economic Council Brian Deese was arrested by U.S. Marines for allegedly sabotaging the nation’s food supply.