FACT CHECK: No, Nigerian Presidential Candidate Did Not Say He Lifted 439 Million People Out Of Poverty

Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election is set for next month with 18 candidates running, Premium Times reported. Obi, who leads polls and has described the country as a “failing state,” has centered his campaign around fighting corruption and general insecurity, Al Jazeera reported.

A Facebook video claims to show Obi touting he had pulled a large number of people from poverty in the country. “Mr Obi said he lifted 439 million people from Poverty as Anambra Governor,” the caption reads. “The way this man tells serious lies effortlessly must be studied in the University of Propaganda. How can you lift 439 million people out of poverty in a state whose population is not above 6 million.” (RELATED: Does This Photo Show A Former UK Health Minister With His Book ‘How To Get Away With Muder?’)

It is true that Anambra state, which Obi had served as governor between 2007 and 2014, has a population no larger than 5.5 million, according to the European Union Agency for Asylum. Data from the World Bank also shows the population of Nigeria at 213 million, making any such claim incorrect.