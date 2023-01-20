FACT CHECK: Did Bill Gates Tweet About Solving Vaccine Hesitancy By Injecting It In Food?

An image shared on Facebook purports Microsoft founder, Bill Gates, suggested solving vaccine hesitancy by injecting it in food.

Verdict: False

The tweet is fabricated. Gates did not send out this tweet.

Fact Check:

Gates shared efforts to create better tasting synthetic foods and also discussed the technological innovations in reducing the methane emissions of cows during a Reddit “Ask Me Anything,” Insider reported. Some of the companies Gates has backed for the production of synthetic meat include Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, CNBC reported.

The post purports Gates tweeted a suggestion of putting vaccines in food supplies, featuring a screenshot of the purported post. “Vaccines in our food supply solves the problem of vaccine hesitancy,” the alleged tweet reads.

The claim was also posted on Twitter, where it received over 5,000 likes.(RELATED: Does This Video Show WEF Chairman Confirming Devastating Cyber Attack?)

The image is digitally fabricated. There are also no credible news reports suggesting that Gates made any such comments. This post appears nowhere on Gates’s verified Twitter account. There is also no record of it on the deleted tweet tracker website, PolitiTweet.

Last year at the Munich Security Conference Gates argued that misinformation led to vaccine hesitancy and the best way to overcome individuals’ unwillingness to take the vaccine is by sharing clear factual information to the public.

Check Your Fact has contacted the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for comment. We will update this piece if a response is provided.

This is not the first time misinformation has been spread about a public figure on social media. Check Your Fact recently debunked a post claiming former President Donald Trump’s campaign team sent out an email impersonating Governor Ron DeSantis.