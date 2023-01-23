FACT CHECK: Did Greta Thunberg Caption A Picture Of Her Detainment ‘Rate My Andrew Tate Cosplay’?”

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a tweet from climate change activist Greta Thunberg posting a picture of her recent detainment with the caption, “Rate my Andrew Tate cosplay.”

Verdict: False

This image is digitally fabricated. There is no evidence Thunberg posted the tweet with the caption depicted in the photo.

Fact Check:

Thunberg was detained by police at a protest in Germany Jan. 17 against the demolition of a village to make way for a coal mine expansion, according to BBC. Thunberg was released after an identity check and a brief detention, Reuters reports.

A Facebook image allegedly shows a tweet from Thunberg about her detainment. The image features Thunberg being carried by three officers. “Rate my Andrew Tate cosplay,” the purported caption reads, with the screengrab allegedly showing over 3,000 retweets.

The image is photoshopped, however. The alleged post cannot be found on her verified Twitter, Instagram or Facebook accounts. Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to suggest Thunberg made such a comment. The alleged tweet is dated Jun 1. 2021, long before her recent detainment.



Thunberg has not posted any photos of herself being detained, but has retweeted other protesters’ accounts of events in the area. None of the retweets show her being arrested.

TW Polizeigewalt

Was wir heute und die letzten Tage erleben ist pure #Polizeigewalt. Wir sind erschrocken, wie die Polizei vorgeht und verurteilen dieses Verhalten. Wir bleiben standhaft, denn wir wissen, wofür wir kämpfen: #Klimagerechtigkeit!

(🧵1/4) pic.twitter.com/scQCZaZ4ly — Lützerath bleibt! – Tag X seit 3.1. (@LuetziBleibt) January 14, 2023

Check Your Fact has reached out to Thunberg’s climate organization for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received. (RELATED: Have Andrew And Tristan Tate Been Released From Jail Following Their December 29 Arrest?)

This is not the first time Thunberg has been the subject of viral misinformation. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that Thunberg cancelled a global warming conference due to subarctic temperatures.