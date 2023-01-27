FACT CHECK: Does Lauren Boebert Have A Net Worth Of ‘Over $12 Million?’

An image of a tweet shared on Facebook purports Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert’s net worth is “over $12 million.”



Verdict: False

The claim is false. A spokesperson for Boebert denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

Boebert narrowly won re-election in her race for Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District during the November 2022 midterm elections, CBS News reported. Boebert won her initial term in Congress back in 2020, according to NBC News.

The Facebook post purports Boebert’s net worth is “over $12 million.” “Her previous work experience was as an Assistant Manager at a McDonald’s. Where did she get all this money?” the image of the tweet reads in part.

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports suggesting Boebert’s net worth is “over $12 million.” Likewise, Boebert’s 2019, 2020, and 2021 financial disclosures filed with the Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives do not indicate a net worth matching the purported amount. In addition, Boebert has not publicly commented on the claim via her website or verified social media accounts.

The claim stems from a Jan. 15 tweet posted by @ericareport. The social media user did not provide any sources to support the purported claim. (RELATED: Does This Image Show Lauren Boebert Putting Her Hand On A Man’s Groin?)

Lauren Boebert has a net worth of over $12 million. Her previous work experience was as an Assistant Manager at a McDonald’s. Where did she get all this money? — Erica Marsh (@ericareport) January 15, 2023

“That allegation is not correct and is grossly overstated,” Boebert spokesperson Ben Stout said of the claim in an email to Check Your Fact.

A Dec. 16 report from the Congressional Research Services indicates most senators and House representatives earn $174,000 annually. Exceptions to the rule include the Speaker of the House, President pro tempore of the Senate, and majority and minority leaders in the House and Senate whose annual salaries are typically higher.

Though the claim about Boebert’s net worth is incorrect, she did previously work as an assistant manager at a McDonald’s fast food restaurant in her home state of Colorado. According to Boebert’s biography on her website, she dropped out of high school when she was a senior and took the job at McDonald’s in order to “help put food on her family’s table.”