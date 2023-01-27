FACT CHECK: Is CNN’s Atlanta, Georgia Headquarters Closing Due To Financial Losses?

A post shared on Facebook claims CNN is closing its Atlanta, Georgia headquarters due to “low ratings and extreme financial losses.”

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim. CNN is relocating to a different location in Atlanta, a CNN spokesperson told Check Your Fact in an email.

Fact Check:

After months of debate, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has agreed to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, which feature a 120mm Smoothbore gun and 7.63mm machine gun, according to CNN. The Biden administration’s first large antitrust case is against Google, requesting the company to be broken up, the outlet reported.

A Facebook post claims CNN is closing its Atlanta headquarters due to significant financial losses. The post features clown and orange heart emojis.

“CNN is closing it’s (sic) Atlanta headquarters due to low ratings and extreme financial losses,” the post’s caption reads.

This claim is fabricated, however. A spokesperson for the network confirmed the office is just moving in an email to Check Your Fact. “This FB post is false. CNN in ATL is moving to a new building in ATL this year from its current location.”

The spokesperson directed Check Your Fact to multiple articles from credible news outlets reporting that CNN will be relocating to Warner Bros. Discovery’s Techwood Turner Broadcasting campus in midtown Atlanta. (RELATED: Did CNN Report That Damar Hamlin’s Cardiac Arrest Was Caused By A COVID-19 Booster?)

This is not the first time misinformation about CNN coverage has spread online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a screenshot claiming to show a CNN article stating President Joe Biden pledged $350 billion toward computer education courses for women in Africa.