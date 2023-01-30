FACT CHECK: Did Greta Thunberg Respond To A Fabricated Image Of Her?

A post shared on Facebook allegedly shows a screenshot of Greta Thunberg’s Twitter account responding to an altered image of herself smoking a cigarette.

Verdict: False

The image is digitally fabricated. There is no evidence that Thunberg made such a response to the image.

Fact Check:

Thunberg was detained during a demonstration at a coal mine in the German village of Lutzerath before being released shortly after, Reuters reported. The climate activist attended the World Economic Forum summit in Davos to urge world leaders to take decisive action to stop climate change, according to the organization’s website.

The post allegedly shows Thunberg’s twitter account responding to an altered image of Thunberg smoking a cigarette. The image also distorts her face to make it seem more bloated. “Stop sending this,” the caption reads. “It’s not me.”

The post is fabricated. There are also no credible news reports suggesting that Thunberg made any such comments on the image. There is no record of this post on her verified Twitter account. Likewise, there is no record of this post on the deleted tweet tracker, Politweet

A similar incident occurred in 2021 with another tweet from Thunberg claiming the same thing about a fabricated photo of her smoking. This post was debunked at the time by Bufale, an Italian fact-checking site. (RELATED: Did Prince Harry Claim Bowling Saved His Life?)