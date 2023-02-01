FACT CHECK: Did Scientists Warn Eggs Are Causing Thousands Of People To ‘Suddenly’ Form Blood Clots?

A post shared on Facebook purports scientists have warned that eggs are leading to multiple reports of people suddenly forming blood clots.



Verdict: False

The claim stems from an article on “NewsPunch,” a website that is known to publish fake news. The article references a 2017 study that found a link between taking choline supplements and thrombotic events, but does not discuss eggs.

Fact Check:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection are warning travelers that smuggling raw eggs into the country will result in fines, according to Fox Business. Egg prices have recently increased due to an increase in highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) cases, Forbes reported.

The Facebook post purports scientists have warned that eggs are causing thousands of people to “suddenly” form blood clots. “I saw this floating around so I checked to see if indeed it was real, what a surprise, well not a surprise, it is! The reality is it is NOT choline in eggs causing people to drop ——— it’s that sAfE eEfEcTiVe thing causing this!” the post, which links to the NewsPunch article, reads.

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports suggesting scientists have made such a warning. Likewise, there is no mention of the claim on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) website or its verified social media accounts. In addition, the American Medical Association has not publicly commented on the purported claim.

The claim stems from a Jan. 24 article published by the website, “NewsPunch.” A “Liability Disclaimer” included on the site’s “Terms of Use” page indicates it “makes no representations about the suitability, reliability, availability, timeliness, and accuracy of the information, software, products, services and related graphics contained on the site for any purpose.”

The site, which was previously known as “YourNewsWire,” is described as “one of the most well-known purveyors of fake news online,” according to a 2019 article from Mashable. (RELATED: Did The CDC Confirm That 118,000 People Have Died Due To COVID-19 Vaccines?)

The NewsPunch article also references a January 2022 Express article which cites a 2017 study from the Cleveland Clinic. The study, titled “Gut Microbe-Generated Trimethylamine N-Oxide From Dietary Choline Is Prothrombotic in Subjects,” found a link between taking choline supplements and thrombotic events. A 2021 study from the American Journal of Medicine showed supplements, not eggs, increased trimethylamine-N-oxide (TMAO) levels.

Check Your Fact has contacted the study’s lead author, Dr. Stanley L. Hazen, for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.