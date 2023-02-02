FACT CHECK: Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Make Say COVID-19 Deaths Are ‘Natural Selection?’

A photo shared on Facebook purports Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stated deaths caused by COVID-19 are due to “natural selection.”

Verdict: False

The claim is fabricated. The tweet originates from a Twitter account that regularly posts parody.

Fact Check:

Greene was recently assigned to the House Homeland Security Committee, which oversees the border, according to CNN. Greene recently expressed a desire for Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar to be removed from the House Foreign Affairs Committee before House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reappointed her, Newsweek reported.

A Facebook image allegedly shows a tweet from Greene attributing COVID-19 deaths to “natural selection.” The post appears to have been uploaded on the morning of Jan. 30.

“Republicans are the ONLY party who successfully thinned our own heard (sic), getting rid of the weak & unhealthy among us during COVID!” the alleged tweet reads. “It’s called NATURAL selection, and it’s science, look it up.”

“She claims to be a Christian,” the post reads in part. “Did I miss the part where Jesus said thin your herd and purge yourself of the sick? Let Natural Selection kill off the weak among you?”

This claim is fabricated, however. It stems from a tweet from the account @FaithRubPol, whose bio reads, “Most of our screenshots are parodies.” Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about Greene making such a comment.

“Absolutely fake,” a spokesperson for Greene confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact. (RELATED: Did Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Humiliate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez To Her Face In Congress’?)

Greene has been very outspoken on her beliefs surrounding all aspects of COVID-19. Many of her tweets suggest she believes the virus was created in a lab and released on purpose.

Fauci must be held accountable for his role in the creation of covid that led to the deaths of millions. https://t.co/hsoWhBNy4j — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 16, 2022

