FACT CHECK: Did Lauren Boebert Tweet Being In A ‘Well-Intentioned Coup’ Doesn’t Make You A Traitor?

An image shared on social media purports Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert claimed taking “part in a well-intentioned coup” does not mean one is a traitor.

Verdict: False

The tweet is satirical. It originates from a parody account that regularly publishes screenshots of fake tweets.

The House of Representative Rules Committee removed a provision added by Democrats that banned members of Congress from carrying firearms in Congress, NBC News reported. Boebert remarked Americans “need to get our numbers up” in response to a report suggesting 46 percent of the world’s civilian firearms were owned by Americans, Newsweek reported.

The social media post shared a screenshot of a supposed tweet from Boebert defending those involved in the Jan. 6 riots. The tweet appears to have been posted the morning of Jan. 30.

“Simply because you took part in a well-intentioned coup *one time* doesn’t mean you should be called a traitor years after,” the alleged tweet reads. “What has happened to this country?”

The tweet appears to be Boebert’s profile photo, twitter handle and a blue check mark. However, the tweet is fabricated. There is no record of this tweet on Boebert’s verified Twitter account or archives of the account. Likewise, there is no record of this tweet on the deleted tweet tracker. There is no credible news report that suggests this tweet is authentic.

The image was intended as satire. In the bottom corner of the image, a “Parody by Back Rub” signature can be seen. The Twitter account @FaithRubPol shares a disclaimer in their bio saying, “Most of our screenshots are parodies.” (RELATED: Did A Satirical Magazine Run A Cover With Ukrainians Vandalizing A World Cup Poster With Nazi Symbols?)

