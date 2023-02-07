FACT CHECK: Did CBC Report That Elon Musk Has Endorsed Quantum AI?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows CBC coverage on Twitter CEO Elon Musk endorsing Cryptocurrency software, Quantum AI.

Verdict: False

The video is digitally fabricated. There is no evidence that CBC reported this story or Musk voicing support for Quantum AI.

Fact Check:

Musk has stated that Twitter is “Trending to breakeven” after initially hinting the company was near bankruptcy following his acquisition of the company, according to CNBC. The Twitter CEO has also claimed that automated accounts with “good content” could use the platform’s API for free, The Verge reported.

The social media post allegedly shows CBC reporting on Musk’s involvement and promotion of Quantum AI. The video features many cuts and a robotic voice. “Secure future in 5 minutes is real!” the caption reads. “Have you heard about QUANTUM-AI but never thought about investing? QUANTUM-AI is created for people like you!”

The video is digitally fabricated. There is no evidence that this report is an authentic CBC News report. This report does not appear on their website or any of their social media accounts.

Furthermore, there is no evidence Musk endorsed the software. He did not post these comments on his Twitter account. The video used an out of context clip of Musk speaking at 2017 TED Talk interview, which does not talk about the software.

Check Your Fact has reached out to Musk and CBC News for comment on this claim. We will update this piece if a response is provided. (RELATED: Did Lauren Boebert Tweet Being In A ‘Well-Intentioned Coup’ Doesn’t Make You A Traitor?)

Musk has previously voiced his support for artificial intelligence software, but has not endorsed any AIs other than ones made by his company, Tesla.

Even some of the best AI software engineers in the world don’t realize how advanced Tesla AI has become — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2022

This is not the first time misinformation regarding Elon musk has circulated online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a video allegedly showing Musk discussing one common trait “every failed leader” he met had in common.