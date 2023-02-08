FACT CHECK: Letter From British Government To Ukrainian Refugee Hosts Is Not Real

A post shared on Facebook purportedly shows a letter from the British Government requesting hosts of Ukrainian refugees report any men over the age of 18.

Verdict: False

The letter is fabricated. The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUCH) responded to the letter in a tweet, confirming it was fabricated.

Fact Check:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zeleneskyy signed into law an increase to 10 years in prison for deserters during the country’s war against Russia, according to Politico. Other changes include five to eight years in prison for disobedience, while questioning orders could also result in prison time, the outlet reported.

The post claims that the Ukrainian government is searching for military age men among the refugees that have been living in the U.K. The post features a photo of a letter with an alleged heading for the “Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.” “So apparently Zelensky and his gang are now searching in the UK for Ukrainian men who fled the war,” the caption reads. “The UK government is happy to help…”

The letter is fabricated. There is no credible news report that suggests his letter is authentic. Furthermore, the email listed in the letter as the contact for response is not in existence. (RELATED: Does This Photo Show A Former UK Health Minister With His Book ‘How To Get Away With Muder?’)

This claim was also posted on Reddit thread “r/mensrights,” where is received almost 200 comments. One user points out “government” is misspelled in the first line and that the letter does not use bold letters to emphasize certain points, but rather capital letters.