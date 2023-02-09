FACT CHECK: Did Lauren Boebert Tweet This Comment About Big Tech?

An image shared on Facebook purports Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert claimed President Joe Biden allowed large technology companies to “catalog every street address in the nation.”

Verdict: False

The tweet is satirical. It originates from a parody account that regularly publishes screenshots of fake tweets.

Fact Check:

Boebert also suggested that the Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, may be a “demon” during a speech at a women’s conference, according to Business Insider. The Colorado lawmaker also appeared to wish for the president’s death in a Dallas, Texas sermon earlier in February, HuffPost reported.

The Facebook post shared a screenshot of a supposed tweet from Boebert claiming Biden gave Big Tech permission to log addresses. The alleged tweet seems to have been posted on Feb. 5 and received 1.2 million views.

“I’ve just been told that Joe Biden has allowed Big Tech to catalogue nearly every street address in the nation,” the alleged tweet reads. “Now, with just the push of a button, anyone in China can get directions to your home.”

There is no credible news report that suggests this tweet is authentic. There is no record of this tweet on Boebert’s verified Twitter account. Likewise, there is no record of this tweet on the deleted tweet tracker.

The image is labelled in the bottom corner of the image with a “Parody by Back Rub” signature. The Twitter source of the original screenshot, @FaithRubPol, shares a disclaimer in their bio saying, “Most of our screenshots are parodies.” (RELATED: Did A Satirical Magazine Run A Cover With Ukrainians Vandalizing A World Cup Poster With Nazi Symbols?)

This is not the first time a false tweet has been attributed to Boebert. Check Your Fact recently debunked an alleged tweet from Boebert claiming that being in a “well-intentioned coup” doesn’t make you a traitor.