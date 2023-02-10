FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Footage Of Recent Earthquake In Turkey?

A video shared on social media allegedly shows footage of the earthquake that occurred Feb.6 in Turkey and Syria.

BREAKING: Turkey & 4 other countries suffering BAD following a 7.6 magnitude EARTHQUAKE. 10,000+ people dead and more hurt please 🙏 for them & for survivors. In the midst of turmoil & strife we have no political allegiance. Drop a 🙏 if you agree. pic.twitter.com/54JdQvKxbt — Papo (@pjampaganza) February 6, 2023

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The footage dates back to an earthquake that happened in Turkey during 2020.

The death toll in Turkey and Syria has surpassed 20,000 following a 7.8 magnitude earthquake, making it the deadliest in the country since 1939, the New York Times reported. Some Syrians have condemned the lack of international assistance in the aftermath of the earthquake, Al Jazeera reported.

The social media post shows several individuals working in a restaurant kitchen when a tremor occurred and the text across the video marking the occurrence as Feb. 6. The video shows the start of the alleged tremor as workers take cover under their workstations as the shaking intensifies.

“BREAKING: Turkey & 4 other countries suffering BAD following a 7.6 magnitude EARTHQUAKE,” the post reads. “10,000+ people dead and more hurt please [pray] for them & for survivors. In the midst of turmoil & strife we have no political allegiance. Drop a [prayer] if you agree.”

The video dates back to 2020, predating the earthquake that occurred on Feb. 6. The footage shows the aftermath of an earthquake that occurred in Izmir and Samos, off the coast of Greece and Turkey. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Building Collapse From The Turkey Earthquake?)

The Samos Island in Greece and İzmir Province in Turkey were hit by a tsunami caused by a magnitude 7.0 earthquake in October 2020, according to Unesco. The death toll was at about 20 people with thousands reportedly being displaced, while approximately 20 buildings had collapsed, BBC reported.

