FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Turkish Family During The Recent Earthquake?

A video posted on Twitter purports to show a family trapped in their house as it collapses during an earthquake in Turkey.

Verdict: False

The video is a digital project that was featured on TikTok. It also predates the earthquake.

Fact Check:

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria Feb. 6, causing significant damage across the country, according to The Associated Press. Approximately 22,000 people have died following the earthquake and subsequent aftershocks, CNN reported.

In the social media video, the family can be seen huddling together on the floor as debris begins to fall.”The last minutes of the Turkish family’s life were caught on video. An online camera was installed to monitor the nanny,” the video, viewed 74,000 times, purports.

The video is a digitally-altered short. The full version of the purported earthquake video was also shared on the family’s YouTube channel back in November 2020, indicating it is not recent. Furthermore, the channel’s “About” page reads, “biz sadece eğleniyoruz,” which translates to “we are just having fun” in English, meaning the video is also staged. (RELATED: Does This Video Show An Explosion In Turkey?)

The purported video of the family’s last minutes has not been featured in any credible news reports about the earthquake. Likewise, the video has not been publicly referenced by the Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) via its website or verified social media accounts.

Multiple videos and photos have been falsely attributed to the earthquake in recent days. Check Your Fact recently debunked a video allegedly showing workers in Turkey taking cover the moment the earthquake struck.