FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Dog Rescuing Her Puppies After The Earthquake In Turkey?

A post shared on social media allegedly shows footage of a dog digging its puppies out of rubble in the aftermath of the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Be kind to every kind not just mankind. #TurkeySyriaEarthquake pic.twitter.com/bAthdukeDR — Marcela Menéndez (@marcelamenendez) February 8, 2023

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The video is from a 2019 house collapse in India.

Fact Check:

The death toll from the Turkey earthquake rose above 37,000 as rescue efforts continued, with officials worried the number will continue to increase, Reuters reported. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has admitted that the government was slow to respond to the disaster but assured citizens the situation is “under control,” according to BBC News.

The Twitter post allegedly shows a dog attempting to dig its puppies out of rubble in Turkey. The video opens with the dog digging while a man helps clear the way before jumping in to help save them. “Be kind to every kind not just mankind,” the caption reads. “#TurkeySyriaEarthquake”

The caption suggests that this video was from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, however the video dates back to 2019 when a house collapsed in India. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Positive News (@globalpositivenews)

The Daily Mail reported it took the man a few minutes to move large slabs of stone away until he was able to rescue the two trapped puppies. The report cites, Geological issues and India’s poor construction regulations for the collapse. There is no credible news report that suggests this video was taken recently in Turkey. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A Building Collapse From The Turkey Earthquake?)