FACT CHECK: Was King Charles III’s Coronation Emblem Spelt Wrong?

An image shared on social media allegedly shows a spelling error in an emblem released by the Royal Family announcing the Coronation of King Charles III.

Verdict: False

The image has been digitally altered. The official emblem does not feature an error such as the one featured in the post.

Fact Check:

King Charles III’s coronation will take place on May 6, where Charles’ wife, Camilla, will be crowned Queen Consort, BBC News reported. Camilla recently cancelled an appearance due to “seasonal illness,” but now has tested positive for COVID-19, according to ABC News.

The Facebook post shows an emblem shared by The Royal Family’s Twitter account that announces the date of the Coronation of King Charles III that features an apparent misspelling of the word “Coronation.” The alleged emblem is red and blue and features a crown and flowers. “Looking forward to it, whatever a CONORATION is,” the caption reads.

The image has been digitally altered. The Royal Family’s Twitter account shared the official emblem with the correct spelling. The emblem reads, “King Charles III Coronation 6th May 2023.” The emblem will be featured throughout the month of May during events and gatherings.

👑 The new Coronation emblem has been unveiled! The emblem will feature throughout the historic events in May, including street parties, community gatherings and on official merchandise. pic.twitter.com/Yr3Gb1Lnd4 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 10, 2023

There is no credible news report that suggests the Royal Family made any such error. Likewise, there is no record of the deleted tweets tracker, PolitiTweet, that suggests they retroactively edited the emblem after posting it. (RELATED: Is This A Real Excerpt From Prince Harry’s Memoir ‘Spare?’)

