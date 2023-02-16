FACT CHECK: Did Sen. Kennedy Reveal Evidence That Connects AOC To Hunter Biden?

A video shared on Facebook purports Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy received information from Hunter Biden’s laptop that implicates New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Verdict: False

The video’s caption is inaccurate. The clips shown in the post do not feature any such revelation.

Fact Check:

Kennedy has called for more transparency from the Biden Administration on the recent downing of aerial objects by the U.S. government, Fox News reported. He also warned citizens to “lock your doors” when speaking to the media after a briefing, adding that remnants of some unidentified objects are unaccounted for, according to Newsweek.

The Facebook video, viewed over 216,000 times, claims Kennedy has evidence that connects Ocasio-Cortez with Hunter Biden. The thumbnail features Kennedy holding documents that are circled in yellow and AOC looking concerned. “’I GOT THIS FROM HUNTER’S PC,'” the title reads. “- John Kennedy EXPOSES AOC’S ടhady Activities With Potus Son.” (RELATED: Did Ted Cruz Say He Had Evidence About The FBI’s Search Of Mar-A-Lago?)

The caption is incorrect. The video is a completion of two unrelated clips. The first clip is from a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in which Kennedy questioned FBI Director Christopher Wray on the FBI’s investigation into the Hunter Biden laptop story. At no point did Kennedy reveal evidence that implanted Ocasio-Cortez.

The second clip is from a Dec. 21, 2022 speech that Sen. Marsha Blackburn gave on the Senate floor on the revelations made by Twitter CEO Elon Musk on social media censorship.

There has been no press release from Kennedy that announces any evidence connecting Hunter Biden and Ocasio-Cortez. Likewise, there have been no specific claims on any of Kennedy’s social media accounts.

This is not the first time misinformation about a political figure has spread online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim Lauren Boebert said the Chinese spy balloon was one mile high.