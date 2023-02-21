FACT CHECK: Did The GOP Approve A Resolution To Kick Ilhan Omar Out Of Congress?

A video shared on Facebook claims the Republican Party approved a resolution expelling Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar from Congress.



Verdict: False

House Republicans removed Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee. It has not approved a resolution to kick Omar out of Congress.

Fact Check:

Podcast host Joe Rogan recently stated that Omar should not have apologized for a statement that repeated a trope that was viewed as anti-Semitic, according to CNN. Consultant payments from the lawmaker’s campaign dropped by “millions” after her husband’s firm was removed from the payroll, Fox News reported.

The Facebook video, viewed more than 22,000 times, claims the Republican Party approved a resolution to kick Ilhan Omar out of Congress. The video caption reads, “BREAKING GOP Approves Resolution To Expel Omar from Congress! It’s OVER For Her!”

This claim, however, is false. If the GOP had approved a resolution to remove Omar from Congress, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. A search of the Republican National Committee’s website also did not list a resolution to remove Omar from Congress.

Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video is from 2019 and was shared on YouTube by the Next News Network. The video talks about the Alabama Republican Party asking the state congressional delegation to try and expel Omar from Congress, according to The Hill.

House Republicans did approve a resolution that removed Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee for remarks deemed anti-Semitic, according to The Washington Post, though she continues to serve as a member of Congress. The House of Representatives can expel members as long as two-thirds vote to oust the member. (RELATED: Did Matt Gaetz Reveal New Documents That Implicated Jerry Nadler?)

This claim was previously debunked by PolitiFact. Check Your Fact debunked a claim from July 2022 that House Democrats expelled Omar from Congress.