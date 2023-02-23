FACT CHECK: Did Lauren Boebert Tweet This Comment About Jimmy Carter And Vaccines?

A post shared on Facebook purports Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert tweeted comments about former President Jimmy Carter and the COVID-19 vaccine.

Verdict: False

The tweet stems from a satirical Twitter account. Boebert’s spokesperson denied she made the purported remark.

Fact Check:

Boebert suggested God used her to stand up to Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy during an event at a church in Dallas earlier this month, Insider reported. Carter, who is 98-years-old, entered home hospice care Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

The Facebook post allegedly shows Boebert’s official account commenting on Jimmy Carter’s recent decision to move to hospice care, appearing to blame the vaccine. “Jimmy Carter was vaccinated. I guess the vaccine doesn’t make you live forever after all. #DemsLie,” the alleged tweet from Boebert, liked over 3,000 times, purports.

The claim is false. The tweet stems from @FaithRubPol, a Twitter account that is known for posting satirical content. The account describes itself as “trying to understand this crazy world & get a few laughs,” noting that “most of our screenshots are parodies” in its bio.

The word “parody” can also be seen in the bottom right corner of the purported tweet from Boebert.

There are no credible news reports suggesting Boebert made the purported remark. Likewise, the purported remark neither appears on the Republican congresswoman’s website nor on her verified social media accounts.

“The congresswoman did not tweet that,” Boebert’s spokesperson Ben Stout said in an email statement to Check Your Fact. (RELATED: Did Lauren Boebert Make This Comment About The Suspected Chinese Spy Balloon?)

This is not the first time the Colorado lawmaker has been the center of misinformation on social media. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim attributing a quote regarding the Chinese spy balloon to Boebert.