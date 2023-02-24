FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Justin Trudeau With An Underage Girl?

A post shared on Twitter claims to show Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with an underage girl.

Verdict: False

The image shows Trudeau with his wife in 2003. They were 31 and 28, respectively, at the time the image was taken.

Fact Check:

Trudeau was a schoolteacher from 1998 to 2001 and taught at West Point Gray Academy while also as a substitute teacher at Prince of Wales Secondary School, according to The Washington Post. The Canadian Prime Minister recently pressed Biden on the New-York Quebec border following a surge in migrant crossings, Bloomberg reported.

The Twitter post claims to show Trudeau with an underage girl. It also claims the affair led to him losing his student teaching license in 2002.

However, through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the image shows Trudeau with his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau. She shared the image on Instagram in September 2020. (RELATED: Did Justin Trudeau Tweet About Limiting Sexual Partners Due To Monkeypox?)

“Our first date was 17 years ago… we are not that young anymore, but what an adventure it’s been. Through all the ups and the downs, you’re still my person. I love you. #TBT to a quiet moment we shared somewhere along the way,” she wrote in the caption.

Trudeau was 31 and 28 when the two started dating in 2003, according to Yahoo News. They married in 2005 and have three children, with the latest born in 2014, the Huffington Post reported.

Rumors spread in 2019 that during his tenure at West Point Gray Academy, Trudeau had a sexual relationship with a student, according to Snopes. This claim could not be independently verified, and no evidence was provided of this claim, the outlet reported.

“I can tell you with complete certainty that there is no truth to any speculation that he was dismissed,” Clive Austin, a former headmaster for the academy, told CTV reporter Glen McGregor about the claims at the time. [He] told me he had enjoyed his first few years of teaching, yet was considering a return to Montreal in a year or so to continue his university studies … I wished Justin well.”

This is not the first time Trudeau has been the subject of misinformation online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim suggesting the prime minister advised limiting sexual partners due to Monkeypox.