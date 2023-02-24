FACT CHECK: Did The Irish Independent Publish This Headline About An Anti-Racism Rally?

A post shared on Facebook purports the Irish Independent allegedly published a headline claiming Teachta Dala Paul Murphy estimated up to 2.5 million people attended a recent migrant solidarity march in Dublin.



Verdict: False

No such headline appears on the outlet’s website or its verified social media accounts. The actual headline published by the outlet reads, “Thousands gather in Dublin city centre in support of migration and diversity.”

Fact Check:

Anti-immigration marches took place in Ireland in January, with marchers using the slogan “#IrelandIsFull” in an effort to deter new migrants from entering the country, according to The Guardian. The protest is one of many that have occurred recently, with some taking place at accommodation centers over placement of refugees, BBC reported.

The post appears to show a Guardian article covering one of the protests and reporting on a large number of protesters. “TD Paul Murphy estimates that up to 2.5 million people attended a solidarity march in Dublin today,” the purported headline, shared via the Facebook post, reads.

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports matching the purported headline from the outlet. Likewise, a search of the outlet’s website and verified social media accounts do not produce the supposed headline. (RELATED: Does This Image Show A Flyer From Ireland Requiring Girls To Stay Indoors After 6 P.M.?)

The actual headline published by the outlet reads, “Thousands gather in Dublin city centre in support of migration and diversity.” The article details a Feb. 18 rally organized by the Ireland For All coalition that was intended to counter anti-migrant protests. The rally began in Parnell Square and continued to Custom House, according to the outlet.

The article also mentions Murphy, who said Ireland was in “a very dangerous situation” due to the spread of “very racist, divisive, hateful ideas.” Ireland is set to take in more than 52,000 Ukrainians and more than 19,300 asylum seekers, the outlet reported.

