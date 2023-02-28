FACT CHECK: Was Joe Biden ‘Shot’ In A ‘Behind-The-Scenes Execution?’

A post shared on Facebook purports President Joe Biden was allegedly “shot” in a “behind-the-scenes execution.”



Verdict: False

The over 29-minute video details QAnon conspiracy theories. Biden is alive, as he traveled to Poland this week, according to The Hill.

Fact Check:

The Facebook video alleges Biden has been executed without warning but provides no sources for the claim. “Trump, -Biden Is Shot!- Behind-The-Scenes Executions- Who Will Be Next- Big Name Coming! Tick, Tock!” the Facebook video, viewed 53,000 times, purports.

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports suggesting Biden was shot in a “behind-the-scenes” execution. Likewise, the claim neither appears on the White House’s website nor its verified social media accounts, which continues to post about the president daily.

Biden visited Poland Tuesday following a surprise stop in Kyiv, according to The Hill. He also appeared in Virginia Beach, Virginia, to deliver a speech about healthcare Feb. 28, WAVY reported.

The over 29-minute video details QAnon conspiracy theories mashed together with other clips. (RELATED: Does This Image Show Joe Biden Eating Ice Cream In Kyiv?)

In the first clip, Fox News host Dan Bongino discusses Democrats’ supposed disinformation campaign on an episode of his show, “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino.” In the second clip, former Department of Defense Chief of Staff Kash Patel discusses Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan’s move to subpoena big tech companies on a recent episode of his podcast, “Kash’s Corner.”

Neither of the clips highlights Biden’s purported “behind-the-scenes” execution.

This is not the first time Biden has been the subject of misinformation on social media. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim suggesting the president asked aides if the media fell for a speech regarding Unidentified Flying Objects.