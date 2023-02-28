FACT CHECK: Did Edward Snowden Reveal A HAARP Global Assassination Agenda?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows a news article reporting NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden revealed that High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program (HAARP) has an assassination agenda.

Verdict: False

The article shown in the video is satire. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to corroborate the claim that Snowden has leaked a HAARP assassination agenda.

Fact Check:

Conspiracy theorists are blaming HAARP for the earthquakes in Turkey, using lightning strikes as evidence, according to Indy 100. The Egyptian National Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics has denied these claims and pointed out that some of the accounts blaming HAARP also believe the Earth is flat, Egypt Independent reported.

A Facebook video appears to show a news article reporting that Edward Snowden has leaked an assassination agenda from HAARP. The post shares a video of the article with a man narrating, “Everybody stop and look at this shit, ‘Snowden reveals HAARP’s Global Assassination Agenda.'”

This claim is fabricated. The article shown in the video was originally posted by the Internet Chronicle, a satirical website. The article claims HAARP is using “ultra-high-powered radio waves” to kill or manipulate people.

Although the website doesn’t explicitly say that it is satirical, the about page itself is satirical.

Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about such an agenda being leaked by Snowden. (RELATED: Did Edward Snowden Post On Telegram That He’ll Expose The Misdeeds Of ‘Corrupt Powers Within Governments’?)

Check Your Fact has reached out to the Internet Chronicle for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time misinformation involving HAARP has spread online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim that HAARP artificially created a storm following the 2023 earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey.