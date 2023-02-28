FACT CHECK: Is Hillary Clinton ‘Going To Jail?’

A video shared on Facebook claims former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is “going to jail.”



Verdict: False

The video is from 2018. There is no evidence Clinton has been charged or sentenced for any crime.

Fact Check:

Clinton reportedly said that she felt that Vice President Kamala Harris did not have the political instincts to win a primary, according to The New York Times. Former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard also criticized Clinton over her visit to India, saying it was because the former Secretary of State was “envious” of Biden, Fox News reported.

The Facebook video, viewed more than 168,000 times, claims Clinton is “going to jail.” The video’s caption reads, “BREAKING SHE’S GOING TO JAIL Federal Judge Just Looked At Clintons and Was Completely DUMBFOUNDED.”

There is no evidence Clinton will be going to jail. If she was, media outlets would have covered it, yet none have. The Department of Justice has not released any statements indicating or confirming that it has charged or jailed Clinton for any crimes.

Through a reverse image, Check Your Fact found that the video is from October 2018 from the Next News Network YouTube channel. The video focused on reporting about a federal judge saying that the State Department provided “clearly false” statements about Clinton’s documents, according to Fox News.

Furthermore, Hillary Clinton, alongside former President Bill Clinton, will be speaking at the Clinton Global Initiative University meeting at Vanderbilt University in March 2023, according to The Tennessean. There is no mention of Clinton being in jail in the report. She is also active on Twitter. (RELATED: Was Hillary Clinton Indicted After Rand Paul Revealed ‘Evidence’?)

Misinformation around the Clintons is not new. Check Your Fact debunked a video in October 2022 that claimed the Russians are preparing to support Hillary Clinton in a 2024 presidential campaign.