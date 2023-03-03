FACT CHECK: Does This Video Joe Biden Calling For A National Military Draft?

A video shared on Twitter allegedly shows President Joe Biden calling for a draft requiring 20-year-old men and women to fight against Ukraine.

BREAKING: Biden calls for a national draft. Men and women are to be selected to fight in Ukriane. BIDEN: “The recommended way forward will be to invoke the Selective Service Act, as is my authority as president,”pic.twitter.com/vD6rkBB5Dm — ThePatriotOasis (@ThePatriotOasis) February 27, 2023

Verdict: False

This video was digitally altered and was taken from a tweet by a news outlet that acknowledges the video was created by artificial intelligence (AI).

Ukrainian troops are reportedly conducting military exercises near the border of Belarus, according to CBS News. Approximately 22,00 Russians have tried to flee to the U.S. following Russia’s draft for the Ukraine war in September 2022, CNN reported.

A Twitter video claims to show Biden announcing a national draft. The video opens with President Joe Biden allegedly announcing the activation of the Selective Service Act and then switches to Jack Posobiec, a far-right commentator, commenting on the clip.

“BREAKING: Biden calls for a national draft,” the tweet reads. “Men and women are to be selected to fight in Ukriane(sic). BIDEN: ‘The recommended way forward will be to invoke the Selective Service Act, as is my authority as president.'”

The video is digitally fabricated. Around the 1:02 timestamp, Posobiec admits that the clip of Biden was created by AI and scripted by the producers of his show, Human Events Daily.

The video was also posted by The Post Millennial in a tweet. “AI imagines what would happen if Biden declares and activates the Selective Service Act and begins drafting 20 years old to war,” its caption reads.

AI imagines what would happen if Biden declares and activates the Selective Service Act and begins drafting 20 years old to war pic.twitter.com/896Htrtteu — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 27, 2023

Check Your Fact has reached out to the White House for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

