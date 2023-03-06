FACT CHECK: Did CNN Publish An Article Reporting That John Fetterman Is Dead?

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows an article from CNN reporting the death of Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman.

Verdict: False

The image is fabricated. The alleged article does not appear on CNN’s website or verified social media accounts.

Fact Check:

Fetterman is currently receiving inpatient treatment for clinical depression at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, according to Politico. His office announced on Monday that Fetterman is “doing well” and “remains on a path to recovery,” according to CBS News.

A Facebook photo purportedly shows a CNN article reporting that Fetterman has died. The alleged article appears to be posted on the CNN website in the image and features an image of Fetterman.

“It is with heavy hearts that the nation mourns the unexpected passing of John Fetterman from Pennsylvania, who died at the age of 53,” the alleged article reads. “The senator’s office confirmed that he passed away on Thursday evening at Walter Reed Hospital, surrounded by his family.”

There is no evidence for this claim. The article does not appear on CNN’s website or any of its verified social media accounts. There are no credible news reports that verify that Fetterman has passed.

Joe Calvello, Fetterman’s director of communications, posted to Twitter on Monday stating that Fetterman is doing well. (RELATED: Were 52% Of Votes For John Fetterman From Mail-In Ballots?)

Re Sen. Fetterman: We don’t have a lot to update folks with since there’s no real news to report except that John is doing well, working with the wonderful doctors, and remains on a path to recovery. — Joe Calvello (@the_vello) February 27, 2023

Check Your Fact has reached out to CNN for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

