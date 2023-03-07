FACT CHECK: Did Smith & Wesson Share An Instagram Post Featuring The Proud Boys Logo?

A post shared on Facebook purports gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson shared a post on Instagram featuring the Proud Boys logo.



Verdict: False

Smith & Wesson shared the logo for Perce|eption Brand apparel, according to a Feb. 27 post published on their verified Twitter account. While the Proud Boys logo also uses the colors black and gold, the font differs from that of the Perce|eption Brand logo.

Fact Check:

The Proud Boys are a white nationalist organization that began in the U.S. in 2016 following the election of former President Donald Trump, according to Britannica. They are characterized as a “hate group” known for “anti-Muslim and misogynistic rhetoric” which also includes anti-Semitic tropes, Southern Poverty Law Center writes.

The post features photos from the official Smith & Wesson Instagram account featuring a black shirt with the letters “PB” written in gold font. Other photos feature different angles of the shirt.

“For any of you tracking just how dangerously authoritarian the gun industry has become, I give you the official Smith and Wesson Instagram post today. Yes, that’s a shirt with what appears be a Proud Boys logo, and by extension what appears to be an endorsement,” the Facebook post reads in part.

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports suggesting Smith & Wesson shared a photo of a shirt bearing the Proud Boys logo on their Instagram account. Likewise, the company has not voiced their support for the group on their website or verified social media accounts.

Smith & Wesson shared the photos in a Feb. 27 post published on their verified Twitter account. The gun manufacturer indicated the shirt promoted Perce|eption Brand apparel.

GEMTECH® innovation, Smith & Wesson® manufacturing.

Perce|eption Brand creates apparel + goods for the tactical athlete. https://t.co/1RDzgMQ6uz pic.twitter.com/7rQ4s478Zl — Smith & Wesson Inc. (@Smith_WessonInc) February 27, 2023

“GEMTECH® innovation, Smith & Wesson® manufacturing. Perce|eption Brand creates apparel + goods for the tactical athlete,” the gun manufacturer wrote, including the link to the brand’s website. The post includes the same black shirt with gold “PB” lettering as the Facebook post.

A photo of the Proud Boys’ official logo published on Reuters also uses black and gold coloring, but the font differs from that of the Perce|eption Brand logo. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A U.S. Public School Student Pointing A Gun At A Teacher?)

Check Your Fact has contacted Smith & Wesson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.