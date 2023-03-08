FACT CHECK: Was Vinyl Chloride Banned In 1974?

A post shared on Facebook purports the chemical vinyl chloride was banned in 1974, almost 50 years from.



Verdict: Misleading

Vinyl chloride was banned in aerosols in 1974, according to a press release from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Vinyl chloride is used to make polyvinyl chloride (PVC), according to a July 2006 Public Health Statement from the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry.

Fact Check:

President Joe Biden said he will visit East Palestine, Ohio, the site of a train derailment, “at some point” during a Thursday lunch meeting with Senate Democrats, according to the New York Post. Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said Biden should visit during a Thursday Fox News appearance, The Hill reported.

The post claims the chemical carried in the derailment was previously banned for use in the U.S. “Trying to understand why a train was carrying over 300,000 gallons of a chemical that was banned in 1974,” the Facebook post, shared over 1,000 times, purports.

The claim is misleading. Vinyl chloride was banned in aerosols in 1974, according to a press release from the CPSC. The release indicates products covered by the ban include paints and finishes, paint removers, protective and decorative coatings, adhesives, and solvents. The release also notes vinyl chloride is linked to a rare form of liver cancer.

Although vinyl chloride was banned in aerosols in 1974, the chemical is used to make polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which is often found in pipes, according to a July 2006 Public Health Statement from the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry. Most vinyl chloride is produced in the U.S., the agency said via the statement.

A Feb. 23 Preliminary Report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) indicates the train that derailed in East Palestine, Ohio was carrying 115,580 gallons of vinyl chloride, not 300,000 as the Facebook post purports. (RELATED: Do These Photos Show Ohio Residents With Third-Degree Burns Following The Train Derailment?)

