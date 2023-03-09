FACT CHECK: Did Trump Share An Image Of Rioters Handing Flowers To Police On Jan. 6?

An image shared on social media purportedly shows a Truth Social post from former President Donald Trump depicting rioters during the January 2021 Capitol Hill riots handing out doughnuts to Capitol Police.

The image stems from a satirical account. There is no evidence that Trump shared this image.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson received thousands of hours of footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 riot on Capitol Hill from House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Fox News reported. Carlson showed never before seen footage of Officer Brian Sicknick and Jacob Chansley, the latter of which being known as the “QAnon Shaman,” according to the outlet.

The social media post purports Trump shared an image of Jan. 6 protesters behaving peacefully inside the Capitol. The image shows flowers and a box of doughnuts in protesters’ hands and a significant portion of the post cut off.

“The corrupt and Trump hating MSM won’t show the deranged left the images Tucker Carlson uncovered from the January 6th tapes!” the caption reads. “CORRUPTION! The PATRIOTS were perfect and tried to offer the capitol police donuts and flowers! END THIS PHONY WITCHHUNT IMMEDIATELY!!! Here’s a preview of what will be revealed Monday!!! MAGA!!!”

The image has been digitally altered. The original image, uploaded by Getty Images, does not show rioters holding flowers and doughnuts. The image was posted by a satirical Twitter account. In the bio of the account it clearly states that the account is meant for jokes saying, “I joke, and drive a Nissan. (parody).”