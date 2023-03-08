FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Evidence Of Election Fraud In The 2023 Nigerian Presidential Election?

A video shared on Twitter allegedly shows evidence of voter fraud in the recent Nigerian Presidential election.

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The video predates the election.

Fact Check:

The Nigerian central bank began taking old bills out of circulation, causing cash shortages which have led to riots and protests across the country, The Guardian reported. Police in Nigeria have arrested several rioters for breaking ATMs and setting vehicles on fire.

The Facebook post claims to share a video evidence of voter fraud from the 2023 Nigerian presidential election. The video features several men and children with papers around a plastic box. “Dear World,” the caption reads. “Hear the cry of the Nigerian electorate. See how the APC is rigging #NigerianElections2023. This is in Northern Nigeria.”

The caption is inaccurate. Check Your Fact conducted a reverse image search that revealed the video dates back to Jan. 2021. There is no credible news report that suggests this video is related to the recent election. (RELATED: Did Essex Police Announce They Are Streamlining Certain Applicants Based On Ethnicity?)

All Progressives Congress party candidate Bola Tinubu was declared the winner, with opponents Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar claiming that Tinubu’s presidential win was fraudulent, BBC reported. Electronic voting systems and delays in counting fueled the fraud claims, according to African Business.

