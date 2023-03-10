FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show A Misspelled ‘Secede’ Sign At The Conservative Political Action Conference?

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows people holding sign misspelling “secede” as “secdee” at the 2023 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

Verdict: False

The photo was originally posted to Flickr in 2009 at the Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally.

Fact Check:

A former aide to Georgia Republican senatorial candidate Herschel Walker formally accused CPAC head Matt Schlapp of sexual assault in a lawsuit, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The lawsuit follows comments from Daily Wire commentator Michael Knowles calling for the “eradication” of rights for transgender people, New York Magazine reported.

The Facebook photo allegedly shows people holding letters that spell out “secdee” instead of “secede.” The image shows the sign being held in the middle of the street and in front of a stoplight. “Out front of CPAC this afternoon,” the caption reads.

The photo was taken years prior to the most recent CPAC conference. A reverse image search reveals that the photo was originally posted to Flickr. The caption indicates that the image was captured during the Republic of Texas Motorcycle Rally in June 2009. (RELATED: Does This Image Show A Sign In Australia Saying That Joggers Must Wear Helmets?)

The photographer, Don Mason, told Reuters via Flickr that the photo was taken at the corner of Congress Avenue and 5th Street in Austin, and that the photo has been miscaptioned on social media in the past. The photo was taken during a motorcycle rally. In the higher quality photo, a line of motorcycles can be seen in the background.

