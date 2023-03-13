FACT CHECK: No, This Video Doesn’t Show Josh Hawley Making Merrick Garland Cry At A Committee Hearing

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley making Attorney General Merrick Garland cry at a committee hearing.

Verdict: False

The video is miscaptioned and does not show Garland crying at any point.

Fact Check:

Hawley is seeking to ban TikTok, arguing that it poses a security threat with China able to access American data that is stored on the app, according to the Independent. TikTok’s access controls on U.S. user data are weak, a former ByteDance employee told Hawley, Axios reported.

A Facebook video allegedly shows Hawley making Garland cry at a committee hearing. The thumbnail of the video features Hawley and Garland with news chyron. “WATCH: Josh Hawley makes Garland CRIES loud at hearing with SH0.CKING reveal over ‘Trump’s r.aid,” the post’s caption reads.

The video garnered over 1,900 reactions. Some Facebook users seemed to believe the claim. “Time for Garland to come clean if not he should go to jail for perjury keep him in jail until he comes clean,” one comment reads.

There is no evidence for the claim, however. Contrary to the caption, Garland does not appear to cry in the video. The original video, which can be watched on C-SPAN, does not show the alleged crying either. (RELATED: Did Tom Cotton ‘Humiliate’ Merrick Garland And Call Him ‘Dumb’?)

Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about Hawley making Garland cry at a committee hearing.

This is not the first time misinformation about a politician has spread online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim an image showed Lori Lightfoot buying beer after losing re-election.