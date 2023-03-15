FACT CHECK: No, This Fire Was Not At An Italian Chemical Plant

A video shared on social media purportedly shows a fire that broke out in a chemical plant in Verona, Italy.

‼️🔥 A massive fire at the chemical plant of Salumificio COATI in Verona with the release of toxic chemicals

All these fires are no coincidence. And now it’s Europe. pic.twitter.com/baqaUQpO1y — Hitchin Heating GETTR @WestHamNut #NoCovidPassport (@hitchinheating) February 18, 2023

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The video is not of a chemical plant.

Fact Check:

Norfolk Southern, the transportation company that made headlines after several train derailments in Ohio, has announced an “urgent railcar safety issue,” CNN reported. After an investigation Norfolk Southern discovered that several train cars had loose wheels that may have been the source of the derailments, according to the article.

The social media post allegedly shows a video of a massive factory engulfed in flames. The video is taken from a large field and shows massive smoke trails coming from buildings in the distance.

“A massive fire at the chemical plant of Salumificio COATI in Verona with the release of toxic chemicals,” the captions reads. “All these fires are no coincidence. And now it’s Europe.”

There is no credible news report that suggests this factory is a chemical plant. Local news outlet, Verona Sera, published footage that shows the logo on the building reads, “Coati.” Coati is a cured meat producer, not a chemical plant.

The website issued a statement that announced the cause of the Feb. 9 fire is currently under investigation. Yahoo news reported that 300 people were evacuated and one person was injured as a result of the fire. (RELATED: Did Ron DeSantis Have Advance Knowledge Of The Mar-A-Lago Raid?)

This is not the first time a video has been shared online with a false or misleading caption about a foreign country. Check Your Fact recently debunked a video that had been shared as evidence of election fraud in Nigeria.