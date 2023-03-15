FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Transgender Athlete?

A video shared on Twitter purports to show a wrestling match between a transgender athlete and a female athlete.

Transgender fight against woman pic.twitter.com/g29od8SdG0 — Lepa 🎨 (@lepanigeria) March 11, 2023

Verdict: False

The original video shows a 2014 wrestling match between Brazilian mixed martial artist Gabi Garcia and American mixed martial artist Mackenzie Dern. The match took place at the 2014 No-Gi Worlds Female Open Weight Final.

Fact Check:

The Kansas Legislature voted Thursday to ban transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports, The Associated Press reported. A similar bill has recently been re-introduced in Ohio after it previously failed to pass, according to local news outlet WLWT.

The Twitter video, viewed over 200,000 times, purports to show a fight between a transgender athlete and a female athlete. “La ley trans puede desigualar mucho el deporte femenino,” Spanish text overlay on the video reads, translating to “The trans law can greatly uneven women’s sport.”

The claim is false. The original video, which has been shared on YouTube, shows a 2014 wrestling match between Garcia and Dern, according to Misbar. The match took place at the 2014 No-Gi Worlds Female Open Weight Final, the outlet indicated. (RELATED: Is Atlanta Banning The Word ‘Women’ On All Public Platforms?)

In addition to being a Brazilian mixed martial artist, Garcia is also a nine-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion, according to her official Wikipedia page. Garcia announced her intention to return to mixed martial arts in 2023 after publicly retiring in 2021, Jits Magazine reported.

The video is not included in any credible news reports about recent wrestling matches between transgender and female athletes. Likewise, the video is neither mentioned on LGBTQI+ athletic organization Athlete Ally’s website nor its verified social media accounts.

Although the video does not show a transgender athlete, the idea of allowing transgender athletes to compete in women’s sports has sparked outrage among conservatives. Collegiate swimmer Riley Gaines has spoken out about allowing transgender athletes to compete against women, labeling the move as “eradicating women,” Fox News reported.

Check Your Fact has contacted Garcia and the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.