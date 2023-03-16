FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A UFO In Eau Claire, Wisconsin?

A video shared on Twitter allegedly shows a video of a UFO sighting in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for the claim. There have been no reports of a UFO sighting in the area surrounding Eau Claire.

Fact Check:

A Twitter video allegedly shows footage of a triangular, white UFO rotating in the sky in Eau Claire. The video is accompanied by a robotic voice and eerie music.

“Seen here rotating and silently gliding by, this huge triangular-shaped UFO is remarkable,” the voice over says. “Is this vessel otherworldly, or could it be a secret government craft? Whatever it is is massive in size and was completely silent, even though both witnesses said they felt a vibrating sensation in their chest.”

“This #UFO/#UAP video of a #TR3B was filmed in Eau Claire, Wisconsin,” the post’s caption reads.

This is not a genuine video, however. The footage was debunked in a YouTube video from November 2014 by an account called UFO Theater, a channel that focuses on debunking UFO hoaxes. Likewise, there are no credible news reports about a UFO sighting in Eau Claire. (RELATED: Does This Video Show A UFO In Poland?)

Check Your Fact has reached out to the city of Eau Claire for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time misinformation involving UFOs has spread online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a video claiming to show a U.S. fighter jet shooting down an unidentified flying object.