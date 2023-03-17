FACT CHECK: Has An Emergency Injunction And Tribunal Order Been Served To The WHO?

A post shared on Instagram purports an emergency injunction and tribunal order has been served to the World Health Organization (WHO) and various other defendants.

Verdict: False

The claim is false. There is no evidence supporting the purported claim.

Fact Check:

The WHO said COVID-19 is “at a transition point” despite still being a global health emergency, according to CNN. The agency’s director, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, said finding the virus’ origin is a “moral imperative,” VOA News reported.

The Instagram post claims all constitutional law enforcement, including Interpol, are being ordered to arrest and incarcerate those working at the WHO and other defendants named in the suit.

“BREAKING NEWS: Emergency injunction and tribunal order was served to WHO and all Criminal Defendants listed below to immediately cease and desist a criminal conspiracy to commit war crimes, genocide, crimes against humanity and to arrest and incarcerate these criminal defendants,” the Instagram post, liked over 1,000 times, purports.

The claim is false. There are no credible news reports suggesting the WHO was served an emergency injunction and tribunal order. Likewise, the claim neither appears on the agency’s website nor its verified social media accounts. In addition, Interpol has not publicly addressed the purported claim.

The claim appears to stem from a Mar. 7 tweet posted by social media user @SpartaJustice. The tweet names Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda, World Economic Forum founder and chairperson Klaus Schwab, Russian President Vladimir Putin, former President Donald Trump, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as being part of the list of criminal defendants.

BREAKING NEWS: Emergency injunction and tribunal order was served to WHO and all Criminal Defendants listed below to immediately cease and desist a criminal conspiracy to commit war crimes, genocide, crimes against humanity and to arrest and incarcerate these criminal defendants.… https://t.co/jCTT0byTUJ pic.twitter.com/ybUSiGmrTr — Truth Justice ™ (@SpartaJustice) March 7, 2023

The post concludes with a statement attributed to “Judge Pascal Najadi,” indicating the defendants will be arrested soon. (RELATED: Did The World Health Organization Issue A Memo About ‘Phase I’ Of The Great Reset?)

A keyword search for the supposed judge does not return any credible results. However, a subsequent search for “Pascal Najadi” reveals he is a Swiss investment banker.

Check Your Fact has contacted both the WHO and Interpol for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.