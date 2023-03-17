FACT CHECK: Did The President Of Nigeria Claim The Election Fraudulent?

A video shared on social media Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari spoke out against recent election fraud.

Verdict: Misleading

The video was from 2019. These claims were not pertaining to the 2023 election.

Fact Check:

Labour Party leader Peter Obi came in third in the recent presidential election, however, he did galvanize young first-time voters, BBC News reported. The Labour Party members are focused on the election in Nigeria’s most economically powerful state, Lagos.

The social media post alleges that the president has claimed election fraud occurred. The post shares a very low quality video of Buhari.

“ELECTION IS CANCEL,” the caption reads. “Hear by your self from His President Buhari.” The video shows Buhari saying that people should, “peacefully go vote again.” He adds that law enforcement officers were deployed to keep the peace at the polling stations.

The video dates back to a previous election in Nigeria in 2019. Buhari was discussing the issues with voting and encouraged his party to be patient. The election was halted for a week due to the fraud claims. The Supreme Court later threw out the case. There is no credible news report that suggests this speech came after the 2023 election.

Bola Tinubu the leader of the All Progressive Congress party was declared the winner of the presidential election by The Independent National Electoral Commission, according to Al Jazeera. The other presidential candidates, Obi and Atiku Abubakar have called to question the legitimacy of the election into question, BBC News reported. (RELATED: Did Ron DeSantis Have Advance Knowledge Of The Mar-A-Lago Raid?)

This is not the first time misinformation about the Nigerian election has spread online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a video that had been shared as evidence of election fraud in Nigeria.