FACT CHECK: Did The London Metro Police Warn A Retired Pakistani Army Officer Turned Youtuber Of An Investigation?

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a letter from the London Metropolitan Police addressed to Adil Raja, a retired Pakistani army officer and current YouTuber.

Verdict: False

The letter is digitally fabricated. Raja debunked the claim in a video posted to his Twitter account.

Fact Check:

A report accused the Metropolitan Police of perpetuating a “misogynistic, sexist, racist and homophobic internal culture” which the commissioner stated he “fully accepts,” according to CNN. Louise Casey, or Baroness Casey, the member of the House of Lords who delivered the report, has hinted at breaking up the Metropolitan Police if things don’t improve, BBC reports.

The Facebook post allegedly shows letter that states the Metropolitan Police have launched an inquiry into Raja’s posts on YouTube and Twitter. It goes on to state that claims made in Raja’s videos violate the U.K.’s Protection of Harassment Act 1997 and Defamation Act 2013.

“The Metropolitan Police took notice of Adil Raja’s false vlogs and negative propaganda,” the caption reads. “The government of Pakistan should demand strong action against Adil Raja from the British government at the government level.”

The claim is fabricated, however. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports about such a letter. Likewise, there are no search results for a person named Cosovanu Cristina, who allegedly sent the letter. (RELATED: Did Essex Police Announce They Are Streamlining Certain Applicants Based On Ethnicity?)



Raja made a tweet debunking the claim, showing an image of the letter with the words “fake news” overlaid.

پاکستان کے لفافیوں، پٹواریوں اور ہینڈلرز کے نام کھلا پیغام ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/osTC5NnBUc — Adil Raja (@soldierspeaks) March 3, 2023

Check Your Fact has reached out to the London Metropolitan Police for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time misinformation about a public figure has spread online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim California Sen. Scott Wiener was pictured with a children’s book tilted, “Don’t Tell Mom or Dad.”