FACT CHECK: No, This Image Does Not Show A Mugshot Of Donald Trump

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows a mugshot of former President Donald Trump.

Verdict: False

The photo has been digitally fabricated. Trump has not been arrested at the time of publication.

Fact Check:

Trump predicted he would be indicted and arrested by a New York grand jury for his alleged role in paying $130,000 of hush money to silence an adult film actress about his past affair with her, USA Today reported. Increased police presence has appeared in multiple cities in anticipation for the possibility of Trump being arrested, according to BBC.

The Facebook post purports to show mugshots from Trump’s arrest. It allegedly shows a side profile and front-facing image of Trump in an orange prison jumpsuit. “Maybe Trump can sell NFTs of his mugshot,” the caption reads.

The image is digitally fabricated. Check Your Fact found no credible news reports of Trump’s arrest at the time of publication. (RELATED: Did Donald Trump Make This Post Stating His Own Indictment Would Be An Indictment Of All?)



The unedited version of Trump’s side profile can be seen in an article from Esquire, and the front-facing portrait can be found in an article from Intelligencer.

Check Your Fact has reached out to Trump’s office for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

Trump recently called for protests against his protentional indictment, but were recently outnumbered by supporters of his indictment in New York, Fox News reported. Some supporters believed the call to action was a “trap” while some polls in far-right channels showed they just opposed the idea of protest, according to TIME.

This is not the first time misinformation involving Trump has spread online. Check Your Fact recently debunked an image claiming to show a Truth Social post of Trump insulting his former administration staff.