FACT CHECK: Did The DOJ Release Jeffrey Epstein’s Flight Logs, ‘Which Appear To Be Nearly 96% Redacted?’

A post shared on Twitter purports the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) allegedly released late financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s flight logs, “which appear to be nearly 96 percent redacted.”

BREAKING: Justice Department releases EPSTEIN FLIGHT LOGS which appear to be nearly 96% redacted. ‘By releasing these documents, we hope that the DOJ can restore the public’s trust,’ AG Garland told Channel 69. ‘Some things shouldn’t be kept secret.’ pic.twitter.com/j3b3RcbItl — Channel 69 News (@BeepSatire) March 21, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim stems from “Channel 69 News,” a satirical Twitter account. There is no evidence supporting the claim.

Fact Check:

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff ruled JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank must face lawsuits in connection with their alleged enabling of Epstein’s sex trafficking activities, according to CNN. Lawyer Brad Edwards said the banks were “complicit” in Epstein’s abuse of women, Sky News reported.

The post claims the DOJ released the full list of Epstein’s flight logs, alleging most of the documents appear to be redacted.

“BREAKING: Justice Department releases EPSTEIN FLIGHT LOGS which appear to be nearly 96% redacted. ‘By releasing these documents, we hope that the DOJ can restore the public’s trust,’ AG Garland told Channel 69. ‘Some things shouldn’t be kept secret,'” the Twitter post, viewed over 3,000 times, purports.

The claim is false. There are no recent credible news reports suggesting the DOJ released Epstein’s flight logs. Likewise, the claim neither appears on the DOJ’s website nor its verified social media accounts. In addition, there are no search results for the supposed quote from U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The claim stems from “Channel 69 News,” a satirical Twitter account. The account, whose handle is @BeepSatire, indicates its content is not to be taken seriously via its bio. “Everything we say is a joke and satire,” the account’s bio reads.

Although the DOJ did not release Epstein’s flight logs, prosecutors did release the documents during his alleged accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell’s 2021 trial, according to Insider. Epstein’s flight logs were previously published by Gawker in 2015. (RELATED: No, Google Maps Does Not Show Jeffrey Epstein’s Island As Venue For The Democratic National Convention)

Check Your Fact has contacted the U.S. DOJ for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.