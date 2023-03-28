FACT CHECK: Did Jim Jordan Reveal Information From Hunter Biden’s Laptop That Implicates Jerry Nadler?

A video shared on Facebook purportedly shows Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan revealing information from the Hunter Biden laptop investigation that implicates California Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler.

Verdict: False

The claim is baseless. There is no evidence Jordan revealed any such evidence.

Fact Check:

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testified before Congress on Thursday in an effort to stop the possible ban of the platform in the United States, CNBC News reported. Chew revealed to lawmakers that China-based employees still have access to users’ data and added that this will not be the case when their mitigation program is enacted.

The video on Facebook, viewed 27,000 times, purports that Jordan has brought to light information that implicates Nadler. The thumbnail features a photo of Jordan and one of Nadler.

“MUST SEE!” the caption reads. “Jim Jordan PLAYS SH0CKING Video Obtained From Hunter’s LAPTOP IMPLICATING Jerry Nadler.” (Related: No, This Image Does Not Show A Mugshot Of Donald Trump)

The captions are irrelevant to the video. The video is a compilation of Congressional clips in which neither Jordan or Nadler appear.

The first clip is of Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing discussing Hunter Biden’s relationship to the Ukrainian Government. The second clip was from a House Oversight Committee hearing when Pennsylvania Republican Rep. Scott Perry questioned Twitter executive Yoel Roth. The last few minutes of the video are of Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz discussing America’s policies related to the war in Ukraine.

There has been no mention of this claim on any of Jim Jordan’s social media account. Likewise, Nadler has not addressed any such incident on his social media accounts. There has been no press release from Nadler that discusses this incident.

This is not the first time a video has been shared with a false or misleading caption. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim John McCain called out Rand Paul for objecting to Ukraine joining NATO.