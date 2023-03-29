FACT CHECK: Did Alvin Bragg Drop The Charges Against Donald Trump?

A video shared on social media purports that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has dropped all charges against former President Donald Trump.

New York D.A. Alvin Bragg drops all charges against Donald Trump! pic.twitter.com/5ew4cqmSnq — The TRUMP PAGE 🇺🇸 🦅 (@MichaelDeLauzon) March 24, 2023

Verdict: False

The video is a fabrication. Bragg has not announced any dismissal of charges in the investigation.

Fact Check:

Bragg recently accused certain House GOP members of interfering in his office during his investigation of Trump regarding money paid to Stormy Daniels, according to Politico. Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan and other members of the House Judiciary Oversight committee have requested information related to the DA’s investigation, the outlet reported.

The Twitter post purports Bragg has released a video explaining his decision to drop the charges and resign as DA. The video allegedly shows Bragg explaining that the charges have been dropped against the former president and he is resigning as DA due to his “deteriorating mental health” and bullying.

The video is a fabrication. A close examination of the visuals show that the image has been altered. The original video was released in Jan. 2022 when Bragg took office and was speaking with New York University Law School staff members on a virtual call. There is no credible news report that suggests this video is authentic.

Furthermore, there have been no press releases regarding this decision from the D.A’s office. Likewise, there is no press release from Trump’s office making any such statement.

This is not the first time misinformation pertaining to the possible indictment of Trump has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim Trump would pay for protestors’ legal fees.