FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show The Recent Tornado In Mississippi?

A video shared on Facebook allegedly shows footage of the recent tornado that struck Mississippi in March 2023.

Verdict: False

The video is miscaptioned. It was originally posted in May 2022 and was recorded in Andover, Kansas.

A tornado traveled through Mississippi last week, killing at least 25 residents and one in Alabama, and injuring dozens more, NPR reported. U.S. government officials have announced that recovery from the tornado is likely to take years, according to the Guardian.

A Facebook video claims to show the recent Mississippi tornado. The footage shows debris flying through the air as a tornado approaches a fence, tearing it apart while the man recording the video curses. “Silver City, #Mississippi,” the caption reads. “And this is just the beginning…. a #tornado is coming over the city.”

The video is miscaptioned, however. It was posted originally on May 5, 2022 to Facebook by KAKE News, a news station based in Kansas. The caption identifies the video as originating from Andover, Kansas. The original post includes a link to a news article from the outlet about Taylor Train, the man who recorded the footage outside his home, which was heavily damaged.

Newsweek also published an article reporting on the video. The outlet reported that the tornado reached a speed of 300 mph and caused thousands of power outages.



“I can confirm the video clip you have is from the 2022 Andover, Kansas tornado. It was shared with KAKE reporter Jackson Overstreet,” a KAKE News spokesperson confirmed in an email to Check Your Fact.

The spokesperson directed Check Your Fact to a tweet of the video posted by Overstreet in 2022.

#AndoverTornado Check out this insane cell phone video from Taylor Train!! His house was in the direct path of the tornado and was heavily damaged by the storm. You can see the fence posts being ripped from the ground. Warning: there is some graphic language @KAKEnews pic.twitter.com/nSvjRDvdbU — Jackson Overstreet KAKE (@JOverstreetKAKE) May 4, 2022

