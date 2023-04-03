FACT CHECK: Does This Photo Show The Alleged Nashville Shooter With A Sign That Says ‘Trans Rights Or Else?

A photo shared on Facebook purportedly shows alleged Covenant School shooter Audrey Hale with a sign that reads “trans rights or else” with silhouettes of guns.

Verdict: False

The image is miscaptioned. It was actually taken in Oklahoma after the alleged shooter was already killed by police.

Fact Check:

Three children and three adults at the the Covenant School in Nashville were killed Mar. 27 after a shooter, allegedly 28-year-old Hale, entered the school carrying at least three legally-purchased guns, according to CNN. Hale’s parents are keeping a low profile following the shooting and are only communicating through their church, the New York Post reported.

The Facebook post purportedly shows an image of Hale with a sign warning of a shooting. The post features an image showing a young woman holding a sign that says “trans rights or else” with silhouettes of guns in the colors of the trans pride flag.

“Nashville shooter, Audrey Hale,” the caption reads. (RELATED: Is This A Photo Of The Alleged Nashville Shooter’s Bedroom?)

The photo is miscaptioned. The Instagram account which the photo came from can seen in the Facebook post. The account posted the picture, now with the face covered, and clarified in the caption, “this is NOT the Nashville shooter.”

The image was originally posted in a since-deleted tweet on Mar. 27, with the caption indicating that it was taken in Oklahoma. The tweet was posted at 6:24 p.m., hours after the alleged shooter was killed at 10:27 a.m. on the same day, according to NPR.



The person who originally took the photo also clarified on Twitter that it did not depict the shooter.

This is false. The person pictured in the photo on the left is NOT the shooter. I took the pic in OKC while the shooting was taking place in Nashville. I spoke with a journalist from @AP this morning who will be clarifying this information. https://t.co/4ClDoPuQKO — Chels (@ChesterTweet) March 28, 2023

