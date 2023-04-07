FACT CHECK: Is This A Photo Of Donald Trump’s Jail Mugshot?

A photo shared on Twitter purports to show former President Donald Trump’s jail mugshot.

Verdict: False

The photo is digitally manipulated. The photo was created using a photo of Trump and another image from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

Fact Check:

Following his Tuesday arraignment on 34 felony counts, Trump will next appear in court on Dec. 4, according to The Associated Press. The former president returned to his Mar-a-Lago residence, where he addressed supporters after his court appearance, The Hill reported.

The purported image of Trump’s jail mugshot was shared on Twitter after @PopBase published a post revealing the former president would not have a mugshot taken or be handcuffed during his Tuesday arraignment. “They’re lying, it’s right here,” social media user @CGBBURNER said, sharing the purported mugshot of Trump. The image has garnered over 88,000 views at the time of publication.

The claim is false. The purported mugshot does not appear in any recent credible news reports about the former president’s arraignment. Likewise, Trump has neither mentioned the photo on his website nor on his TRUTH Social account.

The photo is digitally manipulated. The photo, which originally appeared in New York Magazine’s Intelligencer in September 2020, was created using a photo of Trump and a photo from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, its caption indicates.

The article focused on how then-President Trump could face criminal charges for multiple felonies he allegedly committed while in office, including obstruction of justice, if he lost the 2020 presidential election. (RELATED: Did Stormy Daniels Recently Release This Statement Denying Her Affair With Trump?)

Trump was recently indicted by a Manhattan grand jury on 34 counts of falsifying business records to prevent supposed affairs, including one with porn star Stormy Daniels, from going public in 2016, USA Today reported. The former president pled not guilty to the charges during his Tuesday arraignment, according to The New York Times.

Check Your Fact has contacted New York Magazine’s Intelligencer for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.