FACT CHECK: Did Treasury Sanction Four Kenyan Politicians For Enabling Violence?

A post on shared on social media purports that The U.S. Treasury Department has announced sanctions on four Kenyan politicians.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. There is no evidence that the Treasury Department issued any such sanctions.

Fact Check:

The image shared on Facebook purports the Treasury Department has issued restrictions on four individuals’ visas. The post shares an alleged screenshot of a document that states due to violence organized on March 27, 2023 by four Kenyan politicians, these sanctions have been issued.

“These visa revocations demonstrate that the United States will promote accountability not only for regime leaders,” the alleged Treasury Department document reads. “But also for officials who enable the regime’s assaults on democracy and human rights.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this is an authentic Treasury Department document. There is no record of this statement on the Treasury Department website. Likewise, there is no such press release from the White House.

Kenya has seen nationwide protests in response to the increase in the cost of living, Reuters reported. Former presidential candidate Raila Odinga is leading protests and has called for them to continue until President Ruto has addressed the issues.

Check Your Fact has contacted the Treasury Department for comment. We will update this piece if a response is provided.

This is not the first time misinformation about protests in Kenya has spread online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that video showed a violent protest that happened at the former President’s house.